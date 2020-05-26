Bhubaneswar: OTDC in association with Odisha Tourism Tuesday launched a cooking competition. The competition titled ‘Ama Ghara, Ama Handishala’ (My Home My Kitchen) was launched by tourism minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi and OTDC chairperson Shreemayee Mishra.

Informing about the competition, minister Panigrahi said it will be a perfect opportunity for people to showcase the traditional and healthy Odia cuisine while staying at home.

“OTDC and tourism department intend to give a platform to the people to showcase and expand the healthy Odia cuisine across the world. We also hope to motivate and attracts people towards Odia cuisine further,” OTDC chairperson Mishra said.

Providing details about the competition, tourism director Sachin Jadhav said to participate in the competition the participants have to WhatsApp their name, address, email address, phone number, photo, their recipe and process of making the recipe (with video) to 8260638331, 8260641611 or at email id- otdcho@gmail.com. The last date for registration is June 27.

Top 40 recipes will be selected by jury members and the winners will be felicitated. Besides, their recipe will be telecast on a TV channel. Out of the 40, top three will be given prizes, Jadhav added.