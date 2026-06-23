Cuttack: Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2026, originally scheduled for June 28, has been postponed and will now be held July 5, the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, announced Tuesday.

Paper-I will be conducted from 9 am to 11:30 am, while Paper-II will be held from 2 pm to 4:30 pm, according to the notification.

The board also clarified that candidates who have already downloaded their admit cards need not download them again.

The revised schedule was issued through an official notification signed by the BSE president.