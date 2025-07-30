Rayagada: A schoolteacher from Ambabala village under Muniguda block of Rayagada district has reportedly been detained by the police in connection with a Crime Branch (CB) investigation into an alleged OTET question paper leak case, sources said Tuesday.

The teacher, identified as Bijay Mishra, was reportedly picked up by the CB sleuths and is being questioned.

The exact charges against him remain unclear.

The development follows the cancellation of a recent OTET (Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test) examination after the question paper was reportedly leaked.

The CB is currently probing the leak, and Mishra is suspected to have been involved, sources said.

Mishra serves as the president of the Rayagada district Ex-Cadre Teachers’ Association and is a teacher at Dangarbori Primary School.

He was reportedly picked up for questioning Tuesday with the assistance of local police. Authorities have not officially confirmed the reason behind his detention.

PNN