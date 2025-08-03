Bhubaneswar: In the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) question paper leak case, the Crime Branch Sunday arrested Nihar Mohanty, vice president of the Board of Secondary Education.

Mohanty was taken into custody after being questioned by the agency a day earlier.

According to investigators, the leak was orchestrated by a data entry operator within the examination board. The main accused, Jitan Maharana, who held the position of data entry operator, is suspected to have played a central role in the breach. Crime Branch officials revealed that Rs 2.4 lakh was deposited into Maharana’s bank account, indicating a clear financial transaction linked to the leak.

The scandal led to the abrupt cancellation of the Special OTET-2025 examination, which was scheduled for July 20. A late-night notification announced the indefinite postponement of the test following the exposure of the leaked paper.

PNN