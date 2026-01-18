Bhubaneswar: A sharp rise in incidents of mob violence and lynching has raised serious concerns over law and order in Odisha.

Reflecting this concern, members of Manabata Banchao Abhiyan (MBA) Saturday staged a protest at the City’s Master Canteen Square, condemning such acts and demanding special legislation and stringent punishment for those involved.

The protest follows recent incidents, including one reported January 14, 2026, in Balasore district, where Sheikh Makandar Mohammad was allegedly beaten to death near Sahada village under Balasore Sadar police limits by suspected cow vigilantes.

During the protest, the activists expressed solidarity with victims of mob violence and targeted the state government, alleging a lack of accountability in protecting minorities, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. “In recent times, incidents of violence against Dalits, minorities, backward communities and women have reportedly increased.

Attacks carried out in the name of cow protection, religion and caste have become more frequent,” the agitators alleged, claiming administrative inaction and political patronage. The protesters sought fulfillment of four key demands, including the enactment of a specific law against mob lynching, implementation of police guidelines issued by the Director General of Police in 2018 in line with Supreme Court directives, award of life imprisonment to those convicted in mob lynching cases, and compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the next of kin of victims who die in such incidents.