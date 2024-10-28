RESHMI YADAV, OP

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of Diwali, Youth for Seva, Bhubaneswar, a nationwide volunteering movement, organised a unique ‘diya painting’ programme at Satyabhama Devi College for Hearing Impaired here Sunday. The founder of College Niroja Lakshmi Mahapatra graced the occasion, lending her support to Youth for Seva’s mission. Bhubaneswar Chapter coordinator for Youth for Seva Gyanaranjan Das explained that the initiative not only promotes cultural heritage but also aids local vendors and potters, who struggle to compete with massproduced and often expensive LED lamps and other decorative lighting. “Our aim is to bring awareness to the beauty of traditional clay diyas and encourage people to choose them over synthetic alternatives,” he shared. Children participating in the event had the opportunity to express their creativity by painting clay diyas, resulting in beautifully designed lamps that exuded joy and enthusiasm. The diyas will be used to decorate the college premises, orphanages and homes for the elderly on the Diwali day.

A total of 72 students from the College, along with Youth for Seva members, took part in the initiative. Das led the event, ensuring its success and promoting a spirit of service and cultural preservation. By decorating these diyas with intricate designs and vibrant colors, Youth for Seva and the College hope to rekindle people’s appreciation for the tradition, the organisers said.