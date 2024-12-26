Bhubaneswar: Outgoing Governor Raghubar Das said Odisha’s success in advancing on the path of development while preserving its traditions is truly inspiring.

“Odisha has achieved recognition for its rich culture and glorious tradition. The enthusiasm and unparalleled hospitality of the people of Odisha has left a deep impression on my heart. Odisha’s success in moving ahead on the path of development while adhering to its tradition is truly inspiring,” said Das.

He further stated that after spending more than 13 months in Odisha, he is leaving with a deep sense of gratitude and respect for the people of Odisha. He also wished Odisha continued progress and prosperity.

It is worth mentioning that Das had recently tendered resignation from his post citing personal reasons. He thanked President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for giving him the privilege of serving Odisha and Lord Jagannath.

Das earlier Wednesday visited Puri and offered prayers at the Jagannath Temple there.

The outgoing Governor later told media persons that he came from a labour family. Das also stated that, after taking the membership of the BJP in 1980, he has served the party from the booth-level committee, to Mandal, state and national level.

“I also got the opportunity to serve the people of Jharkhand. Our party will decide about my future role,” added Das.

He expressed hope that Odisha will become a developed state by 2036, when the state will complete 100 years of its formation.

The veteran BJP leader and the former Chief Minister of neighbouring Jharkhand state was appointed as Governor of Odisha October 18, 2023.

Notably, President Droupadi Murmu Tuesday appointed Hari Babu Kambhampati, the current Governor of Mizoram, as the new Governor of Odisha.

IANS