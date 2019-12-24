Puri: Expressing concern over the presence of Srimandir picture on free cloth bags distributed by Puri municipality to denizens here, Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal have submitted a memorandum to the municipal corporation executive officer here.

According to a source, the municipal corporation had launched these cloth bags as an alternative to polythene bags during a cleanliness drive ‘Mo Puri – Swaccha Puri’ at Saradhabali. The step was taken to make the polythene ban movement more fruitful in the town.

However, the images of Srimandir on the bags have not gone well with the devotees here.

Several people pointed out that it will be a tough task for people to maintain the sanctity of the bags carrying the picture of the holy temple. An impure bag laded with non-vegetarian food items inside a bag carrying the picture of the 12th-century shrine will offend the sentiments of many, they added.

The executive officer has assured the complainants to look into the matter.

PNN