Bhubaneswar: Over 1.33 lakh foreign tourists visited Odisha in the last five years, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida said Saturday.

Parida, who is also in charge of the Tourism department, revealed this while replying to a written question of BJP MLA Tankadhar Tripathy.

“The state government has taken several measures to attract foreign tourists to Odisha,” Parida said.

Stating that as many as 1,33,161 foreign tourists visited the state, the DyCM said there has been a steady rise in the number of visitors from abroad since 2020. However, the number of foreign visitors was only 2,269 in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While 10,206 foreign tourists came to Odisha in 2020, their number increased to 22,171 in 2022, 45,173 in 2023 and 53,392 in 2024, she said, adding that the number of foreign visitors has risen after the pandemic.

Parida said 4,423 people from Japan visited Odisha over the five-year period, followed by Italy (3,830), Germany (3,722), United Kingdom (3,715) and France (3,008) between 2020 and 2024.

Replying to another question, Parida said that the total tourist arrival to the state surged to 1,13,83,556 in 2024-25 from 1,00,14,175 recorded in 2023-24.

Parida also informed the Assembly that the significant rise in the number of visitors was mainly because of the government’s efforts to promote tourism in the state. Among major initiatives, she said the government worked on upgrading tourism infrastructure at major destinations and providing basic amenities to visitors.

Apart from promotional activities in different media, Parida said that the state government is organising events like festivals, International Sand Art Festival, and cultural events to attract tourists.

The state also participates in several national and international travel fairs to woo tourists and showcase the state’s potential in the tourism sector, she said.

The deputy chief minister also said that the state was working on a policy to attract investments in the sector, develop eco-retreats at scenic locations like Ramchandi, Bhitarkanika, Daringibadi, Satakosia, Hirakud, Putsil, and Sonapur to cater to diverse tourist interests.

PTI