Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police Wednesday busted a ganja smuggling gang at two different places in the state. The cannabis, worth more than Rs. 1.5 crore, was seized and three persons were arrested in this connection.

Cannabis weighing around 2 tonnes and worth around Rs 1 crore has been seized from a truck near Muniguda in Rayagada district, informed the Special Task Force (STF) of the Odisha Crime Branch, Wednesday.

The contraband was being smuggled to Kantamal in the vehicle. However, the driver and helper of the truck managed to flee the spot.

The STF personnel said, “One 12 wheeler truck and other incriminating materials were seized from the spot. The accused persons managed to escape from the spot, however the drug peddlers have been identified and will be arrested soon. In this connection STF PS Case No.01 dated 05.01.2021 U/s. 20(b)(ii)(C)/29 NDPS Act, 1985 was registered. Investigation is on. This is the biggest seizure ever of ganja for STF and one of the biggest seizure of the state in recent time. “

Meanwhile in another case of ganja smuggling, excise officials seized 11 quintals of ganja worth Rs 55 lakh from a coconut coir laden truck in Berhampur and arrested three persons over their alleged involvement in the case.

The ganja was being transported in the truck and a car from Gajapati district to Uttarakhand.

