Bhubaneswar: More than 1.76 lakh families in Odisha have provided their information during the ongoing self-enumeration process for Census-2027, a senior officer said here Monday.

As part of the Census exercise, a provision for self-enumeration has been made available for citizens on an online platform (se.census.gov.in) from April 1. The process will continue till midnight of April 15, the officer said.

So far, 1.76 lakh families have submitted their data through the online self-enumeration portal, said Director of Census Operations in Odisha, Nikhil Pavan Kalyan.

He appealed to the public, who have not yet done self-enumeration, to do it in the next two days.

Kalyan said preparedness has almost been completed for the first phase of the Census-House listing Operations (HLO), which will commence across all 30 districts of Odisha from April 16 and continue till May 15.

The Census Director said the district collectors and municipal commissioners are serving as principal Census officers, while additional district magistrates (ADMs) are functioning as district Census officers.

Additionally, under the supervision of the district collectors, the executive officers of each urban local bodies and tahsildars of tehsils have been nominated as charge officers, he said.

The Revenue and Disaster Management Department of Odisha is functioning as the nodal department for this programme. Primary school teachers from the state’s School and Mass Education Department will be appointed as enumerators, while high school teachers will serve as supervisors.

These trained enumerators will go door to door to collect data for the house listing and housing census programme through a mobile app.

They will ask 33 questions prepared by the Ministry of Home Affairs to the head of each household, including residential, non-residential, jails, malls, etc, he said, adding that the self-enumeration data is scheduled to be re-verified by the enumerators.

The director formally launched the song dedicated to the Census.

The second phase, or the primary population enumeration phase, will be carried out from February 9 to February 28, 2027, he said.