New Delhi: Over one crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are available with states and union territories and they will receive an additional 57,70,000 doses within the next three days, the Union health ministry said Wednesday.

The central government has so far provided 15,95,96,140 vaccine doses to states and union territories (UTs) free of cost. Of this, the total consumption, including wastage, is 14,89,76,248 doses, it said.

More than one crore COVID-19 vaccine doses or 1,06,19,892 doses are still available with states and UTs, the ministry said.

“Over 57 lakh (57,70,000) vaccine doses will be received in addition by the states/UTs within the next three days,” it said.

The ministry said recently some media reports quoting some Maharashtra government officials pointed out that vaccines in the state have finished, thereby adversely impacting the vaccination drive in the state.

“It is clarified that the total COVID vaccine doses received by Maharashtra as on April 28 (at 8 am) are 1,58,62,470. Of this, the total consumption, including wastage (0.22 per cent), was 1,53,56,151. The balance of 5,06,319 vaccine doses is still available with the state for administration to the eligible population groups,” the ministry said.

It said that 5,00,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine are in the pipeline for delivery in the next three days to Maharashtra.

Delhi has received 36,90,710 doses and the total consumption, including wastage, has been 32,43,300. Therefore, 4,47,410 doses are still available and 1,50,000 doses will be supplied, according to official data.

Rajasthan has so far been supplied 1,36,12,360 doses and the total consumption has been 1,32,20,358, including wastage. The state has 3,92,002 doses available and 2,00,000 doses are to be supplied.

The data stated that Uttar Pradesh has received 1,37,96,780 doses and the total consumption, including wastage, is 1,25,03,943. The state has 12,92,837 doses and it will get another 7,00,000 doses.

West Bengal has received 1,09,83,340 doses and the total utilisation, including wastage, has been 1,06,90,532. It has 2,92,808 doses and 4,00,000 doses are to be supplied.

Karnataka has been given 94,47,900 doses and the total consumption, including wastage, has been 91,01,215. It has 3,46,685 doses available and 4,00,000 doses are to be given to the state, it said.

Chhattisgarh has received 59,16,550 doses and the total utilisation, including wastage, has been 55,77,587. The state has 3,38,963 doses available and 2,00,000 doses are to be supplied.

Vaccination along with test, track, treat and COVID-appropriate behaviour is part of the five-point strategy of the Centre to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ministry said that a liberalised and accelerated Phase-3 strategy for COVID-19 vaccination will be implemented from May 1.

Registration for the new eligible population groups (all those above 18 years) will start on Wednesday from 4 pm. They can either register directly on the CoWIN portal or through the Aarogya Setu application.

Vaccination against COVID-19 began in the country January 16.

