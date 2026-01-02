Paris: More than 1100 vehicles were set on fire and over 500 people detained across France during New Year’s Eve celebrations, the country’s Interior Ministry has revealed.

In accordance with the Interior Minister’s firm instructions, which required a high degree of responsiveness and mobility, law enforcement intervened immediately in cases of violence or vandalism, the ministry asserted.

“As a result, 505 people were arrested (420 in 2024) and 403 were taken into custody (310 in 2024). Furthermore, a significant number of collective defence measures were deployed, demonstrating the systematic response of the internal security forces: 1,262,” read a statement issued by the ministry.

“On the other hand, there has been an increase in vehicles set on fire (main source and spread): 1,173 vehicles burned, compared to 984 last year,” it added.

Millions of French people had gathered to celebrate New Year’s Eve to mark the arrival of 2026. To ensure these festivities took place in a spirit of conviviality and peace, the ministry said that it had put in adequate security measures across the country, including placing the prefects and internal security forces under the authority of the Minister of the Interior, who were fully mobilised to oversee the smooth running of the celebrations and guarantee everyone’s safety.

In Paris, on the Champs-Elysees, more than a million people gathered to watch the fireworks and celebrate the New Year. As every year, other areas of the capital – Trocadero, Champ de Mars, etc – were also heavily occupied. As in many city centres across France, the large gatherings in public spaces took place peacefully.

The ministry stated that, furthermore, all the regional prefects reported a less turbulent night in the neighbourhoods than the previous year, with more limited urban violence. In particular, there were fewer attacks on law enforcement compared to last year.

“In this regard, the prefect of the western defence zone reports that some urban areas that experienced significant incidents last year have seen virtually none this time, including Brest, Evreux, Orleans, Tours, etc. Furthermore, the prefect of the northern zone reports that the responsiveness of the internal security forces enabled them to quickly quell any aggressive attempts against security forces, particularly in the Lille metropolitan area, Amiens, Lille, and Calais. However, more challenging situations were observed in Strasbourg in the Meinau, Koenigschoffen, and Neuhof districts, requiring a massive deployment of law enforcement, as well as in Mulhouse in the Bourtwiller, Drouot, and Coteaux neighbourhoods,” it mentioned.

The updated tally of mortars seized by the police and gendarmerie stood at 96,000 till Wednesday evening, in order to prevent their prohibited use for festive occasions and/or as improvised weapons against law enforcement.

“This use has, once again this year, resulted in numerous serious injuries: severed fingers and hands, and facial wounds. For example, the prefect of the Eastern region reported several injuries. In the Bas-Rhin department, there were 9 victims aged between 18 and 44; in the Moselle department, 5 injured (between 13 and 46 years old), including one child; and finally, in the Haut-Rhin department, 8 injured, including two children aged 12 and 13,” the statement added.