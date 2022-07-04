Bhubaneswar: Odisha has registered 15,713 cases of rape, including 5,500 of girls, from 2019 till April this year, Minister of State for Home T K Behera informed the assembly Monday.

Replying to a written question by Congress MLA S S Saluja, he said that 10,129 cases of rape of adults, and 5,584 cases of rape of minor girls, were registered with various police stations in the state during the period.

He said that 2,950 cases of rape of adults were recorded in 2019, 2,984 in 2020, 3,327 last year and 868 till April this year.

Of the 5,584 cases of rape of girls, 1,635 were registered in 2019, 1,646 in 2020 and 1,871 in 2021, and 432 till April this year, he said.

Replying to a separate question by BJD’s Prafulla Samal, Behera said that as many as 16,059 women, 1,732 girls and 183 boys remained untraced since their missing reports were registered with police during this period.