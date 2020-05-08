Kendrapara: More than two crore Olive Ridely hatchlings have started their new life journey into the Bay of Bengal from Gahirmatha Beach in Kendrapara district, local forest department said Friday.

“A total 2,05,10,000 hatchlings have begun their new journey into the Bay of Bengal. It has been going on for the last five days. Such a big number of hatchlings emerging out of eggs was never seen in the past decade. The process will continue for next two days,” an official of Kendrapara forest department said.

Notably, in 2020, a total of 4.7 lakh sea turtles of this endangered species had laid eggs at Gahirmatha, Babubali Island, Agarnasi Island, Pentha, Satabhaya beach and Barunei river mouth for eight days from March 14 to 21.

The forest department recorded as many as 68.60 lakh hatchlings May 2, 84 lakh hatchings May 3, 43 lakh hatchings May 4, 7 lakh hatchings May 5 and 2.10 lakh hatchings May 6.

Gahirmatha and Bhadrak forest range officials are in charge of the safety of these hatchlings.