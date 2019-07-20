Tihidi: Stone mining is being carried out in the reserve forest land at Balarampur under Dhamashala block in Jajpur, even as forest officials, police and the revenue officials are blaming one another over the illegal activity, a report said.

Over 200 stone quarries are operating in the reserve forest areas.

The loot of minor minerals has caused environment pollution and damaged greenery. The government also loses lakhs of rupees due to unauthorized stone mining in Balarampur area.

The Revenue Department has pointed out such illegality.

In February and March, the Dharmasala tehsil had drawn attention of the divisional forest officer to the ongoing stone mining.

However, it is alleged, monthly commission from stone excavators and local mafia is preventing the forest staff and police to take action against the stone mafia.

Illegal stone mining is being carried out on the government and forest land at Bichhkhandi, Anjira, Danmkari, Rahadpur and Aruha under this tehsil.

Surprisingly, black stone is mined from 200 quarries in Balasrampur reserve forest. The Revenue Department is losing lakhs of revenue due to illegal mining, locals and some environment conscious citizens lamented.

Taking note of the impact made by illegal stone mining on the area, Dharmsala tehsildar Saroj Kumar Panda had drawn the attention of the DFO (Cuttack division) vide letters (989/28/3/2019 and 461/7/2/2019) to the ecological effect and loss of greenery.

In the letters, the tehsildar had pointed out that all black stone quarries and stone-crushing units are run on government forest land at Bichhakhandi, Anjira, Danakari, Rahadpur and Aruha.

The tehsil had earlier carried out raids and taken action against the transporters and quarry operators, but stone quarrying has not been curbed fully.

In the letters, the tehsildar had requested the DFO to take necessary action. Though four months have passed since the letters were issued to the Forest Department, it has not acted upon the request citing threats.

Locals said when forest officials can take police help while carrying out raids on sawmills and timber depots, what prevents them from seeking police help to take action against the stone mafia.

When contacted, the tehsildar said that the Forest Department has been intimated about stone quarrying in the forest land. “We are carrying out raids on vehicles carrying stones and seize minor minerals often,” he added.

