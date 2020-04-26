New Delhi: The total number of novel coronavirus cases in India reached to 26,596 the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said Sunday.

In a morning update, the Health Ministry said, of the total cases at least 19,871 are active cases. A total of 5,803 individuals have been cured and discharged while 825 people lost their lives. One person migrated to another country.

“The total number includes 111 foreign nationals,” said the Health Ministry.

The state of Maharashtra remains the worst hit with 7628 cases and 323 fatalities, which is followed by Gujarat 3071 and 133 deaths and Delhi with 2,625 and 54 casualties according to the Health Ministry data.

COVID-19 cases spiked up to 2,083 in Rajasthan and 2,096 in Madhya Pradesh.

States, where the cases crossed 1,000 mark, are Tamil Nadu (1,821), Uttar Pradesh (1,793), and Andhra Pradesh (1,061).

Other states and UTs that have reported cases of novel coronavirus are: West Bengal (611), Telangana (991), Punjab (298), Karnataka (500), Jammu and Kashmir (494), Kerala (457), Haryana (289), Bihar (243), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (33), Chandigarh (28), Chhattisgarh (37), Jharkhand (67), Ladakh (20), Odisha (94), Puducherry (7), Himachal Pradesh (40) and Uttarakhand (48).

In the northeast region of the country Assam reported the most number of cases-36, followed by Meghalaya which has 12 cases. Manipur and Tripura have two cases each while Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh have reported one case each.

“Goa had reported seven cases but all individuals recovered and discharged from the hospital and no new case has been reported so far,” said the Health Ministry.

