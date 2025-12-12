Bhubaneswar: A remarkable discovery of ancient Hero Stones (Bira Shilas) bearing old Odia inscriptions has been made at Malisahi village under Gadakharada Gram Panchayat of Kanasa Block in Puri district.

More than 30 Hero Stones and memorial pillars—worshipped locally as village deities—were identified during a joint archaeological survey conducted by the ‘Rediscover Lost Heritage Group’ and the ‘Kalinga Epigraphical Research Society’ in the Mandakini river valley.

The exploration team included Deepak Kumar Nayak, Mihir Bahinipati, Bishnu Mohan Adhikari, Bikram Kumar Nayak and Suman Prakash Swain. Epigraphist Bishnu Mohan Adhikari, who examined the inscriptions, reported that one of the prominent memorial stones— measuring nearly five feet in height—depicts a warrior having a parasol over him, armed and accompanied by fellow soldiers marching to battle. Based on the style of the script, Adhikari suggested that the inscription likely dates back to the 18th century.

Sharing additional insights, history researcher Deepak Kumar Nayak stated that these Hero Stones are located close to the ancient Kumudeswara Shiva Temple of Malisahi village. The villagers worship them as ancestral guardians. Traditionally, Hero Stones commemorate brave warriors who died in battle or performed exceptional deeds. According to the Madala Panji—Desha Khanja-53, the fort of Gadakharada was established during the reign of Khorda’s Bhoi dynasty ruler, Gajapati Gopinath Dev (1727–1736 CE) and by his son Jenamani Bhramarabara Rautaray. The inscription indicates that the warriors commemorated here were revered as “Badabadia” or ancestors.

Notably, there is a large ancient tank adjacent to the site. It is locally known as Bada Badia Pokhari, further supporting the ancestral association. It is likely that these heroes once served as guardians of the Gadakharada fort’s frontier. Bikash Prasad Das, founding member of the Rediscover Lost Heritage (RLH) Group, stated that the identification of such a large number of Hero Stones at a single location is an exceptional archaeological finding.

After Tipuri village in Puri district, this is the only other site in Odisha where Hero Stones have been discovered in such huge numbers. He requested the State Archaeology Department & the ASI to officially recognise and protect the site, which would greatly enhance its historical relevance.