Malkangiri: Officials of the Odisha Forest Department Thursday seized 311 turtles during a raid in Malkangiri district and arrested three persons.

Acting on a tip-off, Malkangiri forest range officers conducted a special vehicle checking operation at Padmagiri Chowk here and found a total of 311 turtles in an SUV, the officials said.

Of the seized turtles, 288 were found alive, they said.

A case has been registered against the three accused under the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, an official said.

The rescued turtles are being provided necessary care and further investigation is underway, he added.