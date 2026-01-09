Bhubaneswar: A review meeting on the Subhadra scheme was held Thursday under the chairpersonship of Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida in the conference hall of the Women and Child Development Department. During the meeting, it was decided that over 4.5 lakh beneficiaries would receive Subhadra assistance in January.

The list includes 1,78,398 newly registered beneficiaries, 24,018 beneficiaries reinstated after investigation of previous complaints, and 2,55,226 existing beneficiaries, bringing the total to 4,57,681 recipients. The meeting also discussed the disbursement of the fourth installment of the Subhadra scheme, scheduled to be provided on International Women’s Day, 8 March 2026. The department confirmed that all eligible beneficiaries would receive the fourth installment as planned.