Banki: At least 60 people fell ill Wednesday after consuming food at a post-funeral feast in Kalapathar village under Baideshwar police limits in Odisha’s Cuttack district, officials said.

After consuming the food, several villagers began experiencing symptoms of suspected food poisoning, including vomiting, diarrhoea, and stomach pain. Many of the affected persons were initially treated at local health centres before being shifted to nearby hospitals as their condition deteriorated, officials added.

According to preliminary information, the meal was organised as part of customary post-funeral rituals, where large numbers of villagers gathered to share food. Soon after consuming the food, multiple attendees complained of uneasiness, prompting panic among residents and relatives. Medical teams have been deployed in the area to provide treatment and closely monitor those affected.

Doctors said most patients are in “stable condition, though a few required closer observation” due to dehydration and severe gastrointestinal symptoms.

An inquiry into the incident has been initiated to determine the cause of the suspected food contamination. Samples of the food items have been collected for laboratory testing.