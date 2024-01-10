Bhubaneswar: As many as 70,488 applicants, involving more than 1.82 lakh people, have registered for the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojna (BSKY) Nabin Card through the registration portal till Tuesday, informed an official. “The online application for BSKY Nabin Card is going on full swing at the many common service centres throughout the state. Other than the centres, many people are also using their mobile handsets and private computers for registration,” he said.

The registration portal has been open since January 6. The districts registering the most number of applications are Ganjam (9,525), Cuttack (7,359), and Khurda (7,165). Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) Commissioner-cumSecretary Shalini Pandit earlier had directed all district Collectors to hold campaigns to create awareness about the programme and prompt the public to register for the card. In a letter to Collectors and District Magistrates, Pandit had said that the scope of BSKY has been expanded to make room for all those who were left out of the scheme earlier. Notably, all eligible families can apply for the card online. The registration portal at www.bskynabin.odisha.gov.in will remain open till January 16.

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP