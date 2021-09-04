Bhubaneswar: Odisha Skill Development and Technical Education Minister Premananda Nayak Saturday told the Assembly that more than 8.62 lakh people have registered themselves with various employment exchanges.

Responding to a question by Congress MLA from Jatni Suresh Kumar Routray, Nayak informed the Assembly that a total of 8,62,067 persons have enrolled their names with the Live Register at employment exchanges as of May 31, 2021.

Routray had requested a response from the minister on the number of unemployed youth in the state and the steps government is taking to help them find jobs.

Besides, the Congress MLA had also wanted to know what the government is doing for people whose age limit for government services was crossed during Covid-induced restrictions.

In his response, the minister informed the House that while the age limit for government jobs is 18 to 32 years, initiatives have been taken to provide employment to the youth in the 18-45 age bracket through various skill development programmes.