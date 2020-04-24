New Delhi: The total assets under management (AUM) of the six shut funds of Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund stands at over Rs 25,000 crore.

The asset under management of the six funds stood at Rs 30,853 crore in March-end but came down to Rs 25,856 crore, as of April 22, amid liquidity concerns.

The funds which will be shut are Franklin India Low Duration Fund, Ultra Short Bond Fund, Short Term Income Plan, Credit Risk Fund, Dynamic Accrual Fund, Income Opportunities Fund, the company said in a statement.

The fund house said that individual emails are being dispatched to the unitholders regarding the closure of the schemes.

The trustee or the people authorised by it will continue to realise or dispose-off the assets of the schemes in the best interest of the unitholders. The sale proceeds after discharge of all liabilities and expenses will be paid to the unitholders in proportion to their respective interests in the assets of schemes.

Late Thursday evening, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund late announced it was closing these six of its credit funds due to liquidity issues amid the coronavirus crisis.

“There has been a dramatic and sustained fall in liquidity in certain segments of the corporate bonds market on account of the Covid-19 crisis and the resultant lock-down of the Indian economy which was necessary to address the same,” it said.

The fund house further said that mutual funds, especially in the fixed income segment, are facing continuous and heightened redemptions.

The statement noted that the Trustees of Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund in India, after careful analysis are of “the considered opinion that an event has occurred, which requires these schemes to be wound up and that this is the only viable option to preserve value for unitholders and to enable an orderly and equitable exit for all investors in these unprecedented circumstances”.

