London: The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and produced by AstraZeneca has shown efficacy against the UK variant of the coronavirus. This is according to an ongoing study by researchers. Oxford University scientists who developed the ChAdOx1-nCoV19 vaccine have found that it remains effective against at least one of the new variants of the disease, called the ‘B.1.1.7 Kent’ coronavirus strain after the south-east England region where it was first discovered late last year.

“Data from our trials of the ChAdOx1 vaccine in the United Kingdom indicate that the vaccine not only protects against the original pandemic virus, but also protects against the novel variant, ‘B.1.1.7’, which caused the surge in disease from the end of 2020 across the UK,” said Andrew Pollard, Professor of Paediatric Infection and Immunity, and Chief Investigator on the Oxford vaccine trial.

However, in related findings, AstraZeneca said it is yet to be fully determined whether the vaccine protects against severe disease caused by the highly transmissible coronavirus variant found in South Africa.

Following the pre-print study of a small sample, due to be published next week, the company expressed confidence that the vaccine would offer protection against serious cases because it created neutralizing antibodies similar to those of other coronavirus vaccines.

“All viruses accumulate mutations over time, and for influenza vaccines, there is a well-known process of global viral surveillance, and selection of strains for an annual update of the vaccines,” explained Sarah Gilbert, Professor of Vaccinology, and Chief Investigator on the Oxford University vaccine trial. Prof Gilbert said that coronaviruses are less prone to mutation than influenza viruses.

It is always expected that as the pandemic continues, new variants will begin to become dominant amongst the viruses that are circulating and that eventually a new version of the vaccine, with an updated spike protein, would be required to maintain vaccine efficacy at the highest level possible, she said.

“We are working with AstraZeneca to optimise the pipeline required for a strain change should one become necessary,” Gilbert said. “This is the same issue that is faced by all of the vaccine developers, and we will continue to monitor the emergence of new variants that arise in readiness for a future strain change,” she said.

Between October 2020 and mid-January 2021, the researchers used swabs taken from volunteers with both symptomatic and asymptomatic infection enrolled in phase II/III vaccine efficacy study to work out which strain of the coronavirus they had been infected with after receiving either the vaccine or the control.

The protection against symptomatic infection was similar despite lower neutralising antibody titres in vaccinated individuals against the ‘B.1.1.7’ variant.

These are the first findings regarding the efficacy of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine against new variants and vaccine researchers are already looking at ways to modify the existing vaccines quickly and simply to protect against new variants.

Meanwhile, the National Health Service (NHS) further enhanced its vaccination programme in the UK with a funding boost for general practitioners (GPs) to deliver jabs to vulnerable groups.

The NHS said it will pay GPs an additional 10 pound for every COVID-19 vaccination they deliver to someone who is housebound.

“Since the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine was approved for use and we began administering it on 4 January… my colleagues across the country have been prioritising the vaccination programme roll out which is our biggest chance of beating this virus,” said GP Nikki Kanani, NHS medical director for primary care.

The 10 pound per visit additional funding recognises the extra staff time and complexity of vaccinating the housebound. The supplement also applies retrospectively to any vaccinations which have already been administered to people at home.