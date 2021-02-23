Chennai: Left-arm pace bowler T Natarajan who had a dream tour of Australia is finally spending some quality time at home. T Natarajan took to Instagram Tuesday to share an adorable picture with his wife and four-month old daughter. Incidentally Natarajan at the time of his daughter’s birth was doing national duty in Australia. Initially he was scheduled to play only in the T20s in Australia. However, a series of injuries to Indian bowlers saw him make it to the ODI and Test squad.

Natarajan posted a lovely picture of his wife and daughter Hanvika, as she turned four months old Tuesday. “Our little angel Hanvika,” the bowler captioned the photo with his wife and child, and added a heart emoji. “You are our life’s most beautiful gift. You are the reason why our life is so much happier. Thank you ‘laddu’ for choosing us as ur parents. we love u always and forever (sic),” he added.

By staying back in Australia, the fast bowler became the only Indian cricketer to make his debut in all the three formats of the game on the same tour.

Natarajan was picked for the Indian T20 squad to Australia series after an impressive outing in IPL 2020. His ability to bowl yorkers at will attracted the eyes of the selectors. Natarajan’s first game in the tour came when he played in the third ODI against Australia and picked up two wickets. In the three T20 internationals he played, Natarjan added six more scalps to his kitty. The only Test that he played at the Gabba, he picked up three wickets in the first innings.

Natarajan has been rested for India’s ongoing Test series against England. However, he has been named in the squad for the five-match T20 series beginning March 12.