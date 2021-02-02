Chennai: Left-arm pacer T Natarajan was one of the heroes of the Gabba Test which was played last month in Brisbane. India vanquished the Aussies by three wickets to win the Test series 2-1. T Natarajan was one of the heroes of the Gabba Test. He was kept back in Australia as a net bowler during the Test series. However, an injury-ravaged Indian team opened the doors for the Test debut of T Natarajan.

There was no doubt that when the Indian team returned from Australia, the players would be given a heroes’ welcome. Natarajan received a huge reception when he reached his hometown of Chinnappampatti, Tamil Nadu. Natarajan said even though he was ‘elated and ecstatic’, he was taken by surprise.

Natarajan took to Twitter Tuesday to share pictures of his rousing reception. Thousands gathered on the streets to welcome their local hero. Natarajan also thanked his fans for their ‘love and support’ and also shared pictures from when he reached his hometown.

India had completely new look bowling attack in the Gabba Test. Natrajan made an instant impact on Test debut picking up three wickets in the first innings. However, he failed to take a wicket in the second innings as Mohammed Siraj (five wickets) and Shardul Thakur (four wickets) ran through the Australian side.

Natrajan with his first Test cap in Brisbane, had also become the first Indian player to make his international debut across all three formats on the same tour.

The 29-year-old made his first international appearance in the final ODI in Canberra, which India won. Natarajan took two wickets on his ODI debut. He was equally good in the T20 series that followed the ODIs. He picked up six wickets in all and was also economical.