Bhubaneswar: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the state Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) department and Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS), Jaipur Wednesday for the supply of artificial limbs. As per the provision of the MoU, BMVSS will provide services of artificial limbs for a period of five years to the differently-abled people of the state. BMVSS is the main body of Jaipur Foot which uses indigenous technology only. It is the world’s largest organisation for rehabilitation of PwDs and has rendered over 2.2 million services.

The MoU signing ceremony was held in the presence of SSEPD Minister Ashok Chandra Panda and principal secretary of the department Bishnupada Sethi. SSEPD director Niyati Pattanaik was the signatory on behalf of the department. The minister said, “The department and BMVSS will collaborate closely in public-private partnership (PPP) mode to provide Jaipur Artificial Limbs/Callipers from permanent centres, camps or mobile workshops to persons with disabilities across the state expeditiously.”

Several PWDs have been provided aids and appliances including Orthosis and Prosthesis provided by Biju Mahaveer Jaipur Food Centre at Khurda. The principal secretary said that the Khurda centre of Biju Mahaveer Jaipur Food Centre which was inaugurated by Chief Minister April 19, 2022 will continue to fabricate and fit Jaipur foot prosthetic limbs and calipers and will serve as a base for undertaking camps and providing services in other parts of state of Odisha.

Among others senior officers from SSEPD department, District Officers from Khordha and Representatives of BMJFC were present in the programme.

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP