Bhadrak: A paddy-laden truck overturned at bypass chhak under Bhadrak town police limits in the district late Tuesday night.

The incident took place due to over loading when the truck was en-route to PP rice Mills in Charampa from Bhatapada society under Tihidi block to deliver a paddy consignment. It was learnt that there has been 18 tons of paddy in the truck.

No casualty was reported. Fortunately, there were no vehicles on the road at the time of the accident. Otherwise, there could have been a major tragedy.

PNN