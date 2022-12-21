Nayagarh: Some millers are duping the Food and Civil Supplies department in paddy procurement and supply of rice in this district. This scam has come to light after RTI queries. Sources said Tuesday that 17 millers had taken paddy from the government in the 2021-22 season, but are yet to supply rice worth Rs 3.57 crore in return.

Surprisingly some of these millers are again set to sign an agreement with the government to procure paddy in the current season. This development has triggered resentment in various quarters.

Paddy procurement is going to start December 23 in Nayagarh district. Sources said that government guidelines have been disregarded with impunity in many cases.

Some leaders of various opposition parties in Nayagarh district and social activists have warned of agitation if the errant millers are registered again for paddy procurement. They pointed out that millers who have failed to clear their dues should be barred from procuring paddy.

Following a Cabinet decision, this policy has been in force for the 2022-23 Kharif marketing season.

Recently, the district level paddy procurement committee held a meeting November 15 in Khandapara. It was presided over by District Collector Rabindranath Sahu. A decision was taken to procure paddy December 23 onwards.

It was learned that 153 preliminary agriculture cooperative societies (PACSs) have been engaged to run 167 procurement centres. Strangely the 17 errant millers have been allowed for procurement.

The Food and Civil Supplies department issued a letter to the millers May 12 to clear the pending dues. However, they have not done so yet even though more than six months have elapsed.

When contacted, district Civil Supplies officer Tilottama Pradhan kept mum on the issue.

The president of the district unit of Congress, Ranjit Das alleged that the Food and Civil Supplies department is showing favouritism to the errant millers. He said that the party has submitted a memorandum to the secretary of the Food and Civil supplies department and the district collector to remove the names of the errant millers from the list. Das warned that Congress would resort to agitations if these millers are allowed to procure paddy again.

