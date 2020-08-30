Chhatrapur: Paddy procurement in Ganjam district will begin from January 1 next year and continue till March 31. Ganjam district collector Vijay Amruta Kulange informed this while interacting with concerned officials through a video conference Saturday.

Apart from asking the officials to finish with all the necessary activities, he directed the officers to be careful enough to make the process a hassle free for farmers and free from all sorts of hindrances.

During the conference, he laid emphasis on farmers’ registration process and asked the officers to expedite the work. Last year, for kharif paddy procurement, 1,34,462 farmers got themselves registered. This season, 1,03,909 farmers have so far registered which accounts for 77 per cent of last year’s figure. The officers of those blocks where the registration process is lagging behind were asked to finish it within three days.

“Due to COVID-19 situation, except for agricultural activities all the other related works had been postponed. He asked the officers to make it a mental note to give importance to ‘social distancing’ norm during the entire process.

Among others, ADM Amiya Kumar Sahu, sub-collector, Chhatrapur Priyaranjan Prusty, chief district supply officer Umashankar Pati took part in the conference.

PNN