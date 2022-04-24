Bhubaneswar: Eminent writer and academician Padma Shri Binapani Mohanty passed away here Sunday evening. She was 85. Binapani Mohanty suffered a cardiac arrest at her residence in Badambadi locality in this city.

Born in Berhampur November 11, 1936, Mohanty was conferred with the Padma Shri in 2020 for her contribution to Odia literature. She was also honoured with the prestigious ‘Atibadi Jagannath Das Puraskar’ in 2019, ‘Sarala Puraskar’ in 2010, ‘Odisha Sahitya Akademi Award’ in 1969, ‘Jhankar Puraskar’ in 1974 and several other awards in Odisha and other states.

Among her body of works, ‘Kasturi Mruga O Sabuja Aranya’, ‘Bastra Harana’, ‘Arohana’, ‘Interview’, ‘Sayanhara Swar’, ‘Kunti Kuntala’ and ‘Shakuntala’ were immensely popular among readers. At the beginning, she started her literary career writing poems but soon switched to short story writing which fetched her immense popularity.

A pall of gloom descended on the literary circuit after the news spread. Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condoled Mohanty’s demise. “She will always remain in the hearts of the people for her literary works. I express my condolence to the bereaved family members,” Patnaik said in a tweet.

Cuttack District Collector Bhawani Shankar Chayani said Mohanty will be cremated Monday with full state honours at Satichoura.