Balasore: The mortal remains of 41-year-old Prashant Satpathy from Odisha’s Balasore district, who was killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, arrived late Wednesday night at Bhubaneswar airport. His body reached Isani village in Balasore early Thursday, plunging the entire community into mourning.

Odisha Chief Minister paid tribute to Satpathy in Balasore and announced financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh for the bereaved family. He also assured that Satpathy’s wife would be offered a government job and that arrangements would be made for their son’s education.

Worth mentioning, Satpathy, an employee of the central undertaking CIPET (Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology), Balasore, had been at the Pahalgam on holiday when the terrorists shot him in the head.