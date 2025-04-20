Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has approved a proposal for the creation of another battalion of Odisha Industrial Security Force (OISF) in the state, an official said.

Majhi approved the proposal Saturday. A total of 1,040 posts have also been created for this new battalion, the official said.

The state already has one battalion of OISF in the state. Its total number of posts is 1,807. After the creation of the new battalion, the number of posts in the two battalions will be 2,847.

“Keeping in view the growing industrial activities in the state and to maintain law and order in different industrial hubs, the state government has decided to add another battalion of OISF,” a senior police officer said.

Recently, during a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Majhi had said that the state was planning to recruit 3,000 security personnel for the OISF.

