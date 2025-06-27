As dawn breaks over Puri on the day of Rath Yatra, the air hums with anticipation. A sea of humanity swells around the grand Jagannath Temple, hearts thudding with devotion, eyes brimming with awe. At the heart of this spiritual spectacle lies a ritual that never fails to enchant: the Pahandi Bije, an ethereal procession where the divine descends among mortals.

Pahandi Bije is not merely a movement; it’s a mesmerising choreography of faith. This is the sacred journey of the holy Trinity — Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra — from the sanctum sanctorum of the Srimandir to their grand chariots waiting outside to carry them to Gundicha Temple.

The ritual begins with pulsating rhythms of traditional instruments filling the air. The Singhadwara (Lion’s Gate) becomes a portal to divinity as the deities appear, adorned in ornate tahias — giant floral headpieces crafted with bamboo, blossoms, and devotion. These majestic tahias, swaying with each step, are symbolic crowns of nature, prepared by the servitors of Raghav Das Matha, whose historical right to supply the tahias goes back centuries.

Types of Pahandi

There’s an unmistakable grandeur to this moment. The deities sway forward in a rhythmic, side-to-side gait — a divine glide known as Dhadi Pahandi, where all the siblings move together in sequence, flanked by a retinue of servitors and surrounded by a wave of chants and cheers. Each step is both a celebration and a surrender. First comes Lord Sudarshan, then Lord Balabhadra, followed by Goddess Subhadra, and finally the most-awaited — Lord Jagannath, the Lord of the Universe.

The Goti Pahandi, performed during the return journey or Bahuda Yatra, follows a more singular rhythm — one deity at a time, one pulse of devotion at a time.

Legend of Tahia

But beyond the visual grandeur lies an age-old tale that adds yet another layer of reverence. Centuries ago, during the reign of Gajapati Purusottama Dev, a fierce storm caused the idol of Madan Mohan — the representative deity of Lord Jagannath — to submerge in the sacred Narendra Pushkarini.

In response, Mahant Raghav Das of the adjoining matha offered his own idol to the temple. As a token of gratitude, the king granted his monastery the privilege of preparing tahias every Rath Yatra — a tradition that continues unbroken to this day.

As the deities are finally placed on their majestic chariots—Nandighosa, Taladhwaja, and Darpadalana — the fervour reaches a crescendo. But Pahandi Bije lingers in the heart long after the procession moves on. It is not just a ritual. It is a transcendental passage — a living legend of movement, memory, and divine intimacy.

