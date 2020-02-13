Pakistani players are no doubt very talented cricketers, but most of the times they feature in the news for the wrong reasons. The latest in the list is Shadab Khan who is a key member of the Pakistani team in white ball cricket. Shadab is regular member of the Pakistan ODI and T20 squads. He recently featured in the T20I series against Bangladesh and played both the games. He got two wickets, one apiece in each match.

However, now Shadab is in the news not for cricket but for some other reason. Dubai-based girl Ashreena Safia has come out with serious allegations against the cricketer. She has accused Shadab of blackmailing her and threatening to publish her nude pictures on social media platforms. Accusations, if proven true can land Shadab in jail.

Safia has taken to the social media to describe her plight. She has revealed that she had been the girlfriend of Shadab since March 2019 and had shared plenty of cosy and romantic moments together. She said that after coming in touch through a common friend in March 2019, the relationship developed during the 2019 World Cup in England. She has revealed in her post that she has visited a number of countries at her own expenses to be with Shadab.

See link: https://www.instagram.com/p/B8WuJ3aHqBn/

The relationship soured when a Pakistani journalist clicked a picture of them together and put it out in the media. When Shadab became aware of the development, he started threatening Safia. In fact, he’s even threatened her that if she told anyone about their relationship, he would expose her and leak all her nudes.

Shadab, however, is yet to respond to these allegations and it remains to be seen how the PCB will act on the issue. This is not the first time that a Pakistan cricketer has been alleged of such things.