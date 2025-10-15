Islamabad: The Pakistan Army alleged Wednesday that India is attempting to “mould” history by what it described as inventing ‘outlandish, Bollywood-style scripts.’

The statement comes a day after Indian Army’s Director General Military Operations (DGMO) Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai Tuesday said that Pakistan is understood to have lost over 100 military personnel along the Line of Control during Operation Sindoor, citing list of awards conferred posthumously by that country’s military.

The Pakistan Army in a statement said that it found “saddening” that the military leadership of a nuclear-armed country is issuing “irresponsible statements”.

“The Indian leadership is attempting to mould history to its liking by inventing outlandish, ‘Bollywood-style’ scripts,” it said.

“Unnecessary chest thumping and unwarranted statements might initiate a cycle of jingoism and lead to serious consequences for peace and stability in South Asia,” the statement said.

“The Indian Armed Forces and its political masters must realise that Pakistan’s people and its armed forces are fully capable and committed to defend every inch of our territory with full resolve and every act of aggression will be dealt with a swift, resolute and intense response that will be remembered by posterity,” it warned.

Lt Gen Ghai had said that Pakistan lost at least 12 aircraft during the conflict in May, while echoing the details shared by Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A P Singh a few days ago.

“Pakistanis possibly unwittingly let out their awards list August 14, and the number of posthumous awards that they awarded suggests to us now that their casualties on the LoC were also in excess of 100,” he said.

Sharing certain details of the May 7-10 hostilities, Lt Gen Ghai said Pakistan had resorted to cross-border firing immediately after India pounded nine terror targets on May 7. The top military officer said Pakistan sent drones even after the two DGMOs had spoken but “everything was a dismal failure”.

The attacks, he said, led to the Indian Air Force’s precision strikes on Pakistan installations on the intervening night of May 9 and 10.

In response to the Pahalgam terror attack, India launched Operation Sindoor May 7, targeting terrorist infrastructure in territories controlled by Pakistan. The strikes triggered four days of intense clashes that ended with an understanding on stopping the military actions May 10.