Pakistan cricketer Imam-ul-Haq has been accused of having multiple affairs. A Twitter leaked the Pakistan opener’s social media chats with several girls also alleging that the cricketer cheated on them.

“So apparently Mr. @ImamUlHaq12 was dating 7 to 8 (that we know of) women and kept using them and manipulating them. He kept telling them the whole time how he’s single. Some of the screenshots attached from girl 1,” a Twitter user wrote attaching screenshots of the cricketer’s alleged chat.

So apparently Mr. @ImamUlHaq12 was dating 7 to 8 (that we know of) women and kept using them and manipulating them. He kept telling them the whole time how he’s single. Some of the screenshots attached from girl 1: pic.twitter.com/UzIl98ryAw — Aman (@LalaLoyalist) July 24, 2019

The Twitter handle from which the alleged chats were leaked has been deleted but screenshots of the text messages are being circulated on social media.

While nothing has been ascertained, the incident seems to have divided the Twitter users with some questioning the cricketer’s conduct while others criticising the girls. Imam-ul-Haq was an integral part of the Pakistan cricket team during the recently-concluded World Cup 2019 and scored a century against Bangladesh.