Islamabad: Pakistan is determined to further build up deep-rooted historic and fraternal ties with Saudi Arabia, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Tuesday.

Qureshi made the remarks during a meeting here with Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmed Al-Malki, the ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, reports Xinhua news agency.

The two sides exchanged views on important bilateral, regional and international developments during the meeting, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Qureshi reiterated Pakistan’s support and solidarity with Saudi Arabia against any threats to its security and territorial integrity, said the statement.

While highlighting the excellent relationship between the leadership of the two countries, the Ambassador underlined that his country would continue to work with Pakistan for further strengthening of bilateral relations, the statement added.