Karachi: Five properties of slain Afghan Taliban leader Mullah Akhtar Mansour, which were purchased by him in Karachi by using fake identities, have been seized by a Pakistan anti-terrorism court for auction, it was reported Friday.

Mullah Mansour, who was killed in a drone strike along the Pakistan-Iran border May 21, 2016, had purchased the five properties, including plots and houses, estimated to be worth over 32 million PKR, reports Dawn news.

This revelation came in a report submitted by the Federal Investigation Agency to the ATC-II in July last year regarding an investigation into a case related to alleged fundraising by the slain Afghan Taliban leader and his accomplices through the purchase of properties on the back of forged identities, sources told Dawn news Thursday.

Since January, the court had been directing the investigation officer (IO) to complete the process of attachment of Mullah Mansour’s properties and proclamation of his two alleged absconding accomplices — Akhtar Mohammad and Amaar.

The three have been named in alleged terror financing and money laundering case filed in July 2019

The court has already called for reports from the commissioners of Peshawar and Quetta regarding the process of proclamation of Mullah Mansour’s alleged absconding accomplices and attachment of their properties.

IANS