Lahore: Sixteen-year-old Naseem Shah has been in the limelight for his skills and is likely to make his debut in the first Test against Australia at Brisbane. He impressed everyone with his ability to move the ball at a brisk clip owing to which he is generating tremendous interest ahead of the series.

Talking about him, former bowling great Shoaib Akhtar lauded Naseem and compared his temperament to Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

“As a bowler I can say that Pakistan has found a solid [Tagda] fast bowler,” Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.

“What I really like about Naseem Shah is that he understands how to bowl. To know how to bowl at this young age is amazing and it is inbuilt in some – this is same as Mohammad Amir when he come on to the scene in 2009,” he added.

“I want to see a fast bowler who has a strong character and I know that every fast bowler gets hit about in Australia but when you fight it out, you are also appreciated there,” Akhtar exressed.

Akhtar said that it will be interesting to see how the young man reacts under pressure.

“We have to wait and then see how he responds when he is put under pressure, but I really wish him the best of luck. He has already shown a lot of courage by staying back despite the demise of his mother,” he said.