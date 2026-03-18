Islamabad: Pakistan Wednesday criticised India for what it called unwarranted remarks about its military campaign against the alleged terrorist infrastructure in Afghanistan.

India Tuesday unequivocally condemned Pakistan’s barbaric airstrike on a drug treatment centre in Kabul and described it as a blatant assault on Afghanistan’s sovereignty and a threat to regional peace and stability.

In a strong reaction to Monday’s attack that killed over 400 people in Kabul, the Ministry of External Affairs accused Pakistan of trying to dress up a massacre as a military operation.

Pakistan rejects the baseless, misleading, and unwarranted statement issued by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs on Pakistan’s ongoing action against terrorist infrastructure in Afghanistan, Foreign Office Spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said in a statement.

Andrabi said that the statement merely reflects India’s blatant hypocrisy and duplicity.

He said India should refrain from supporting and sponsoring terrorist groups operating from Afghan soil.