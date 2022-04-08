Islamabad: The chief of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday, a day after the Supreme Court restored the National Assembly and ordered a vote on the no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister Saturday, Samaa TV reported.

During the meeting held at the Prime Minister’s house, Khan and Anjum discussed the prevailing situation in the country along with key security issues, the report said.

The meeting came as Khan explores his options after the apex court ruling, which leaves little room for him to maneuver. He plans to address the nation Friday night.

On Friday, Khan also held a meeting of PTI’s political committee which was attended by Pervez Khattak, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry and Sheikh Rashid.

Sheikh Rashid later told reporters that he had advised Khan that all the PTI MNAs should submit resignations en masse to force fresh elections.

The PTI’s political committee discussed the future line of action, including a campaign to reach out to the public.

Immediately after the judgement was announced on Thursday evening, Khan had vowed to fight “till the last ball”.

Meanwhile, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Friday that the incumbent government has decided to form a commission to probe the alleged ‘foreign conspiracy’ behind the no-confidence motion moved against Khan by the Opposition, Express Tribune reported.

Talking to the media following the cabinet meeting, the minister stated that the commission will be headed by Lieutenant General (Retd) Tariq Khan.

IANS