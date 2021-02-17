Islamabad: Pakistan has opposed the addition of new permanent members to the UN Security Council (UNSC), warning of compounding the Council’s inequality and dysfunctionality, Radio Pakistan reported Wednesday.

Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Munir Akram said this while addressing a meeting of the Inter-Governmental Negotiations Framework, geo tv reported.

He reiterated Pakistan’s principled stance on restructuring the Security Council by expansion in the non-permanent category so that the ideal of a comprehensive reform can be met.

Akram stressed that progress in the reform process can be made only through consultations, mutual accommodation, and innovative compromise and not through bullying and coercion.

IANS