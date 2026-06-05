Lahore: Pakistan will not be sending its team to India for the Asian Fencing Championships.

Usman Ahmad, the secretary of the Pakistan Fencing Federation, said that the organisers had not provided any assurances for the visas and security of the Pakistani players in India.

“Without these guarantees, we decided not to participate in the championship,” Usman said.

The championship is being held in New Delhi from June 18 to 24.

He said it was the responsibility of the organisers to get government clearances and assurances for visas and security.

“We twice contacted the organising committee and Indian Fencing Association to get the assurances, but we didn’t get it,” he said.

Usman said that without the required guarantee, there was no point in submitting any visa application documents and working on a process to send the team.

“It was for the Asian and World bodies of different sports to think about this because given the tense relations between the two countries, no participation can take place without security and other guarantees from the authorities,” he added.