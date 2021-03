New Delhi: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Faisal Sultan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination confirmed the development Saturday.

Sultan said that the 68-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician has quarantined himself at home.

“PM Imran Khan has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self isolating at home,” Sultan said in a tweet.

Pakistan is using the Chinese vaccine, Sinopharm against Covid-19 pandemic. Recently a batch of 5,00,000 doses was received in Pakistan from China. The vaccination drive in Pakistan is currently underway for senior citizens.