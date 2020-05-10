Islamabad: Pakistan recorded 1,991 new cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total tally of cases to 29,464 Sunday, according to the National Command and Operation Centres latest update.

At least 21 more deaths were recorded, due to which the country’s death toll increased to 639, The Express Tribune quoted the Centre as saying.

Punjab province remains the worst hit with 11,093 COVID-19 cases and 193 deaths, followed by Sindh province 10,771 infections and 180 fatalities.

In capital Islamabad, which has registered 641 cases and five deaths, the ongoing lockdown has been extended till May 31 with additional exemption.