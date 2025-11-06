Islamabad: Pakistan’s Foreign Office rejected as “unfounded and misleading” the allegations that some Hindu pilgrims were denied entry into the country while travelling with a Sikh group Thursday.

A group of nearly 1,900 Sikh pilgrims crossed over to Pakistan through the Attari-Wagah border for Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary celebrations Tuesday. A Hindu man said he was sent back along with six of his family members because of their religion.

“Pakistan categorically rejects the unfounded and misleading allegations that members of the Hindu community were denied entry into its territory,” Foreign Office Spokesperson Tahir Husaain Andrabi said in response to media queries.

He said that a very small number of individuals were found to possess incomplete documentation and were unable to provide satisfactory responses to immigration authorities. Consequently, they were requested to return to the Indian side in accordance with standard procedures.

“To suggest that these individuals were denied entry on religious grounds is completely incorrect and mischievous,” the spokesperson said, adding that Pakistan has always welcomed pilgrims of all faiths.

He further clarified that the action taken was purely administrative, consistent with Pakistan’s sovereign right to regulate entry into its territory.

Amar Chand, who was sent back along with six of his family members after they crossed over to Pakistan, said they had completed all the formalities.

Hailing from Delhi, Chand also claimed that seven more Indians, who were from Lucknow, were turned back.