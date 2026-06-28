Islamabad: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia Sunday expressed concern at the evolving regional tension due to the latest confrontation between the US and Iran, threatening the fragile peace in West Asia.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan, in a telephonic conversation, discussed recent developments in the region and expressed deep concern on the evolving situation, according to the Pakistan Foreign Office.

Dar, who is also Pakistan’s foreign minister, reiterated Islamabad’s resolve to continue working towards the prevalence of peace in the region in pursuance of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the US and Iran.

The two countries signed the MoU June 18, aimed at restoring peace in West Asia. It was followed by technical-level talks in Switzerland June 21, with Pakistan and Qatar as mediators.

Prince Faisal also said that he plans to visit Pakistan at the earliest, according to the Foreign Office.

Dar also expressed his condolences over the incident of a helicopter crash Sunday in Saudi Arabia, which resulted in the loss of 14 lives. The helicopter belonged to Aramco, which is majority-owned by Saudi Arabia.