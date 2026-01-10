Peshawar: Pakistani security forces have killed 11 terrorists in two separate operations in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military’s media wing said Saturday.

The intelligence-based operations (IBOs) were conducted Thursday, and terrorists belonging to Fitna Al Khawarij were eliminated.

The term Fitna Al Khawarij is used for militants belonging to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said security forces conducted an IBO in North Waziristan district and six terrorists were killed after an intense fire exchange.

Another joint IBO by police and security forces was conducted in the Kurram district, in which five terrorists were eliminated.